A master class from Cahill

Long regarded as being amongst the top ranked jockeys plying their trade in country NSW, the Cowra based Mathew Cahill was all class when landing a winning treble on Monday at Orange.
Man From Brussels and Bon Zipper are from the stables of Michael Lynch at Cowra while the other Cahill winner Rufus Winwright is trained at Mudgee by Toby Pracey.
Contesting the opening race, the 1000 metres Ideal Conditions Country Boosted Maiden Plate, Man From Brussels ($2.40 favourite) settled third before finishing too well for the leader Byron's Farm (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $2.50) to win by a length with The Mooch (Ken Dunbar, $12), a stablemate of the winner, in third place.
Trained by Michael Lynch for Ian Eastaway from Grenfell, the well supported Bon Zipper ($6 to $4.40) made ground from midfield to chase down the leaders in the 1400 metres Kennards Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap.
Under strong riding from Mathew Cahill, Bon Zipper in the final strides overhauled Zephyr Wings (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $8.50) to score by a half neck while a long neck away third was D'Oro Choice (Will Stanley, $11).
Rufus Winwright has been steadily improving for trainer Toby Pracey and staged a good performance to win the 2100 The Oriana Orange Benchmark 66 Handicap.
Near last early, Rufus Winwright (Mathew Cahill, $10) worked through the field to be in a position to challenge when heads turned for home.
Reaching the lead, Rufus Winwright held on to win by almost a length from Our Orator (Ashleigh Stanley, $16) and Weave That Web (Braith Nock, $6).
Coming off a good run when 6th of 14 in the $150,000 Newhaven Park Country Championship Qualifier at Mudgee, the Melissa Harrison Orange trained Kelilah won the 1280 metres Inland Digital Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap after a good battle with another locally trained galloper Eilrahc.
Returning to form, the Alison Smith trained Eilrahc (Will Stanley, $7) set the pace but was eventually overhauled by Kelilah (Olivia Chambers, $1.60 to $1.50 favourite) and beaten a length with Miss Monopoly (Mikayla Weir, $13) a half length away third.
The other races were won by Warwick Farm trainers, Garry Portelli with Kimono (Beany Panya, $8.50) and Bjorn Baker with a double, Can Do Canto (Robbie Downey, $2.30 to $2.15 fav.) and Time Bandit (Angus Villiers, $1.85 to $2.60 fav.).
Orange will next race with Legends Day on Sunday March 24.
Meanwhile, the $150,000 WRA Newhaven Park Country Championship is the feature at Coonamble on Sunday.
