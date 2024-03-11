Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A master class from Cahill

March 12 2024 - 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Long regarded as being amongst the top ranked jockeys plying their trade in country NSW, the Cowra based Mathew Cahill was all class when landing a winning treble on Monday at Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.