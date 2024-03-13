Cowra Cadet Unit recognises long service

Cowra's Army Cadet Unit - ACU 200, 2nd Platoon - recognised its longest serving member's service to the unit this week.
Gary Saywell joined cadets in 2003, becoming an officer in August 2006. During his service he has contributed to the ACU 200 mentoring junior cadets.
"It's important to have a mentor, one of my biggest is still mentoring me," Mr Saywell said.
Captain Sharron Hulbert said the unit is unique to other Cadet units with four platoons spread across the region - based in Cowra, Grenfell, Young and Boorowa.
Capt Hulbert said while the unit has strong links to the Army, the cadet unit doesn't function as a military unit.
"We teach bush survival skills, first aid, community service, and community services. We'll go out on bivouacs, where we go away for generally a weekend" she said.
"We'll show you bush skills, knots and lashings, how to procure water, learning navigation and encouraging kids to work as a team."
Attending the ceremony, Warrant Officer Robert Williams said Cadets were a great place for young people to grow their leadership skills and confidence.
"I see them arrive on their first day. You'll have a twelve and a half year old hiding behind dad or mum and a few months later they're holding a sword on the steps of Parliament House inviting the Governor to inspect their parade."
200 ACU is located on 119 Fitzroy Street, Cowra. Anyone interested is encouraged to email 200ACU-Cowra@armycadets.gov.au.
