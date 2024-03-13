Browne's try key in victory

In a showdown under warm conditions at Les Boyd Oval in Cootamundra on Sunday, March 10, the Western Rams secured a coveted spot in the Country Women's Championships grand final, thanks in part to the performance of Cowra's Emilie Browne.
The Rams clinched a hard-fought victory over the Monaro Colts with a final score of 20-10, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated clash in the upcoming grand final.
Browne, whose try played a role in the Rams' triumph, expressed her elation following the intense game.
"I was really excited after the game because we made the grand final which is good," she said.
"I can't remember how long it's been since the country opens women made it to the grand final, so we were all extremely excited about that," Browne said.
Acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by the Monaro Colts, Browne made mention of the intensity of the match.
"It was a relief because it was a really close game against the Colts and was much harder than the previous game," she said.
"We all played really well," she said, lauding the Rams' great display in both defence and attack throughout the match.
"We are really excited for the grand final in Woy Woy this weekend," she said.
The grand final will be at Woy Woy on Saturday, March 16 at 2.30pm against the North Coast Bulldogs.
