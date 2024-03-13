Probus president appointed

There were plenty of aspects for the March meeting of the Cowra Mens' Probus Club.
After the tea and coffee morning tea the members settled to first of all the annual general meeting.
President Richard Oliver presented his report on the previous year.
During the year the club was pleased to get new members and during Probus Month the members set up a stall in the local markets to explain to any interest people the aims and purposes of the Probus Club.
Richard thanked Allan Vorias for his interest and enthusiasm in arranging tours especially the trip to Broken Hill and his great mystery tours and also seeking out guest speakers for the meetings.
Richard also thanked the Cowra Womens Probus for the Xmas in July celebration and Geoff Baker and the Masonic Lodge for the use of the hall for our meetings.
Then he thanked all the members but especially his executives Allan Vorias as secretary and Phil Cottam as treasurer.
The annual election of office bearers saw the following
Richard Oliver president, Doug Beer vice president, Allan Vorias secretary,
Phil Cottam treasurer, Allan Vorias tour director, Mike Bonnor publicity,
Social Programmes Geoff Baker, committee Jim Marden, Roy Cox, Tony Smith.
After accepting all the positions there was only the setting of $25 as the annual subscriptions.
The ordinary meeting followed and Allan Vorias as tour director pointed out the Linga Longa Tour to be on the 1st to 6th September for $1295 and needing a deposit of $100 for anyone interested in this tour.
Allan said the company will bring a bus to Cowra if there were more than 40 going.
Also there is a cruise for September 26 organised by the Ladies Probus.
We were lucky enough to have our guest speaker from within the club and Allan Vorias introduced Will Amer who has many strings to his bow, being a Letterpress printer, a song and gram man, and a New Vogue dancer.
Some members of the club recently heard Will as a singer in Bathurst and he has been known to sing at many venues.
Will's talk was about his career in the print industry and especially his interest in letterpress printing.
He began his talk with a brief history of the print industry saying the Chinese started by doing block printing where stamps were made then inked and pressed onto the paper, the first printing press was invented by Guttenburg in Germany where he noted the Chinese methods and converted a wine press to print the first copies by screwing the plate onto the paper.
To make things interesting he had bought along a platen press which he prepared for a practical demonstration, ask Peter Billington as he had to work the ink onto the plate.
Will started in the printing industry in 1966 when it was the fourth largest industry in Australia, when everything needed was done by print.
He worked in many print firms and during that time he became a lover of letterpress printing. With the advancement of technology the jobs for printing became less and the industry declined.
Lately there has been a resurgence of interest in the working and production from letterpress printers and Will has been conducting classes on this print method at his home in Rockley.
Will is also available to deliver this talk and demonstration to other organizations for a reasonable fee.
