Two Cowra senior achievers recognised

Amidst the bustling energy of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival, 24 residents from across the Cootamundra electorate have been recognised with Local Achievement Awards.
Among them, Robyn Ambachtsheer and Beverley Rolfe of Cowra stand as shining examples of community dedication and service.
The announcement, made by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, marked the commencement of the two-week-long festival, running from March 11 to March 24.
Speaking on the occasion, Ms Cooke highlighted the profound impact seniors have on the fabric of local communities.
"I am just so delighted to join communities right across our Cootamundra electorate, in celebrating the start of the NSW Seniors Festival for 2024," Ms Cooke said.
"The Seniors Festival is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and honour the invaluable role of the older members of our towns and villages, and show our appreciation for the seniors in our lives, and the countless ways they enrich our communities."
Emphasising the integral contributions of seniors to various facets of community life, Ms Cooke acknowledged their involvement in organisations ranging from Lions Club, Rotary, CWA, hospital auxiliaries, to Meals on Wheels.
"It's so important that we give them the recognition they deserve," she said.
"Our seniors bring such wisdom, experience, and vitality to our local communities, and I encourage everyone to join me in celebrating this."
In a call to action, Ms Cooke urged all residents to embrace the festival as an opportunity to learn from the wealth of knowledge and experience seniors offer.
She extended heartfelt congratulations to all recipients of the Local Achievement Award, applauding their resilience and inspiration to the wider community.
As the NSW Seniors Festival unfolds over the coming fortnight, residents are encouraged to honour and appreciate the immeasurable contributions of seniors, embodying the spirit of gratitude and respect that defines the essence of the festival.
