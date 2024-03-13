Celebrating Cowra's seniors

Cowra's annual Seniors Festival commenced with great fanfare on Monday, March 11, marking the beginning of two weeks filled with enriching activities and vibrant events aimed at celebrating and honouring the senior members of the community.
The festivities kicked off in style at the Cowra Aquatic Centre, where seniors gathered for a morning of fun, free morning tea, and giveaway bags.
The event, which saw an impressive turnout of 88 participants for aqua MIPS, set the tone for the coming celebrations.
Emma Millward, spokesperson for Cowra Council, expressed her delight at the enthusiastic response, stating, "we decided to use this opportunity to kick off the seniors festival here in Cowra, so it's a great turnout and it's excellent that we had such a roll-up".
With a diverse range of activities planned over the next two weeks, seniors in Cowra can look forward to an array of engaging events, including painting workshops, photography exhibitions, trivia sessions, theatre performances, movie screenings, luncheons, and high tea gatherings.
The festival aims to provide something for everyone, fostering a sense of community and connection among attendees.
Highlighting the main event of this year's festival, Emma Millward spoke of the exciting Made in Australia Concert, scheduled for 2pm on Friday, March 15, at Club Cowra.
The concert promises to be a nostalgic journey through Australia's rich musical heritage, featuring beloved entertainers Eddie Daniels and Suzie Lee.
Audiences can expect to be transported through time with iconic tunes from legendary Australian artists such as Col Joye, Judy Stone, Slim Dusty, John Williamson, Olivia Newton-John, and The Seekers.
Reflecting on the theme of this year's festival, "Reach Beyond," Ms Millward emphasised the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing new experiences.
She expressed gratitude for the support received from the NSW Seniors Grant, which has facilitated the organisation of various events and activities.
Ms Millward noted the festival's vital role in fostering community spirit, especially in light of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's always a highlight of the year for us and the council's development team," she said.
"We've been doing this for a long time, and you can see how important it is in the community."
Acknowledging the collaborative efforts that make the festival possible, Ms Millward expressed appreciation for the dedication of volunteers who contribute to its success.
As the Seniors Festival unfolds, Cowra residents can look forward to an inspiring and inclusive celebration of community, culture, and fun.
Events still to be held include:
In addition to these headline events, the festival program boasts special sessions at the Cowra Library, family history activities, craft workshops, morning teas, and much more.
Seniors are encouraged to review the program for specific booking requirements.
