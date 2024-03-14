Building on the past success of Lego comp

Cowra Uniting Church Wesley Centre is gearing up once again to host its annual Lego exhibition and competition.
Lego enthusiasts of all ages are invited to participate in this exciting event scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, the event promises a day filled with fun activities and remarkable displays.
Event organiser Kathryn Tindall expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "begin your exciting day of activities with a visit to Legoland".
The exhibition and competition, a tradition of the Uniting Church, will feature a wide array of exhibits and activities for attendees to enjoy.
Entry forms are available at the Cowra Visitors' Centre, encouraging aspiring Lego builders to join in the competition.
Among the attractions, visitors can explore a sale table offering an assortment of Lego-themed goodies, including sample bags, Lego biscuits, spare figurines, and even rare used Lego model boxes.
Entrants are required to submit their creations at the Wesley Centre on Friday, March 22, between 3 pm and 7 pm, with a nominal $3 entry fee.
Adding to the excitement, the team from Berowra Uniting Church is set to impress with their impressive display, featuring new additions such as a 'dark room' for illuminated and glow-in-the-dark models.
Attendees can also look forward to more interactive experiences.
