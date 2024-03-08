Man hospitalised in police care

A critical incident investigation has been initiated following an incident involving a man in police custody who was hospitalised in serious condition.
About 10:40 pm Thursday, March 7, 2024, a 43-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Cowra for domestic violence-related offenses and subsequently taken to Cowra Police Station.
While in custody at the station, officers intervened when the man was observed attempting to harm himself in the police cell.
During transportation from Cowra to Bathurst around 1:40 am Friday, March 8, 2024, the man's health deteriorated while in the caged police vehicle.
Officers promptly transported him to Bathurst Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A critical incident investigation team from Central West Police District has been tasked with examining all aspects of the incident.
This investigation will be subject to an independent review overseen by the Professional Standards Command.
