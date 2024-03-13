Taking on the retail giants

A small Cowra grocer, going toe to toe with the big players in the market, is concerned about the buying power of the chain supermarkets.
"It squeezes the grower putting Australian vegetable and fruit farming at risk," Sarah Anne and Jason Galea of Galea Fruit and Veg in Cowra said.
"It makes independent grocers extremely rare creating more of a monopoly situation."
As a Federal Senate Select Committee investigates the factors driving soaring supermarket prices Ms Anne said the monopolistic practices of the supermarkets were having a detrimental impact on Australian fruit and vegetable farming, as well as causing the dwindling of independent grocers.
The committee met in Orange on Tuesday.
The Australian Government has also called for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to conduct an inquiry into the country's supermarket sector.
The fierce competition between the big supermarkets is evident in their pricing strategies, with each closely monitoring the other's prices and adjusting accordingly.
This inquiry will scrutinize pricing practices, competition, and the relationship between wholesale and retail prices.
"Many of the small producer lines of Australian business are disappearing from the shelves and being replaced by Woolworths owned or Coles owned brands," Ms Anne told the Cowra Guardian.
"When the retailer becomes the producer, the packagers, the wholesaler, and the distributor of products, then these huge profit margins are not being reflected on the pricing."
Galea's Fruit and Veg says it is committed to supporting local producers and small businesses, sourcing much of their fresh produce from Jason's parents' market garden in Cowra and other local growers.
"Where possible our fresh produce is either locally grown on Jason's parents market garden farm here in Cowra or through other local producers in the area," Ms Anne said
"Jason's family has a generational interest in growing fresh produce.
"Outside of this, when buying from the markets we always value the small producer," she said.
She underscored the importance of maintaining ethical sourcing practices and offering competitively priced, high-quality produce to customers.
"This is important for our many customers who value and support small food production operations in Australia," she said.
The dedication to supporting the local community extends beyond sourcing practices, as Galea Fruit and Veg actively contributes to Cowra's economic vitality by generating business for other local establishments.
"Our produce when sourced locally is always competitively priced," Ms Anne said
"Our buying power as an independent is significantly different to that of the chain buyers and therefore our lines of produce are not comparable.
"We don't purchase through contacts and value producers.
"Our produce is also brought from small producers so no preserving chemicals are necessary resulting in the best quality fruits and vegetables.
"We carry quality lines that taste right. Our produce is ethically sourced supporting small producers.
"Our business also generates other business in Cowra thus supporting the community economically.
"Every purchase assists us to support other local businesses.
"We have a loyal and growing customer base and this can be contributed greatly to our team's exceptional customer service and the quality of the product.
"We are small and we value and chase every sale.
"We even provide free bags and bagging service which is received well by our customers," she said.
At Tuesday's Senate inquiry NSW Farmers Vice President Rebecca Reardon said ultimately Australia's food security was at stake, continuing calls for meaningful competition reform until fair prices for farmers and families were achieved.
"If the market dominance of these big two supermarkets means farmers struggle to make a living, " Mrs Reardon said.
