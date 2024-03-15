Assault on Kendal Street due to 'workplace tension'

Stacey Marie Kennewell (49) of Lee Street has appeared in Cowra local court for assault.
The court heard the Cowra woman had rising tensions with the victim at work, which had escalated to the confrontation.
Police documents show that between 11:30am and 12 noon on October 17, 2023, Kennewell spotted the victim outside council chambers an began verbally abusing them.
Kennewell, the documents revealed, followed the victim across the street and assaulted her, forcing her to the ground and punching the victim three to four times in the torso.
Several members of the public intervened to stop the assault.
The victim later contacted the police who attended Kennewell who had made a full admission to the assault.
Kennewell pleaded guilty to the assault and was convicted and entered a community corrections order for nine months, as well as being fined $300 for the assault.
