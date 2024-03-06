$797,000 for pre-school care

Cowra's Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre is set to undergo expansion, thanks to substantial funding totalling close to $800,000.
The investment, announced by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cook earlier this week, aims to create an additional 15 places for pre-schoolers, addressing the growing demand for early childhood education in the region.
The funding, part of the Start Strong Capital Works Grants Program, amounts to $797,000 and marks a significant boost for the local community.
"It's well known just how important the first five years of life are, and how vital it is we engage young people in learning right from the start," Ms Cooke said.
"I'd like to congratulate centre manager Caroline Bamblett and her team for this great outcome."
Ms Bamblett expressed her excitement about the expansion plans when the Cowra Guardian spoke with her yesterday.
"We were very excited when we found out," she said. "We were successful in 2020 with a grant that was only $200,000 but then COVID hit, and when everything came back, all the quotes we had gotten had almost tripled in price, so we had to reapply."
"We just want to get the ball rolling and have things organised by either early or mid next year."
The expansion will involve the construction of a standalone preschool building, similar to the existing portable structure, with the capacity to accommodate 15 additional children in the preschool age group.
Ms Bamblett said the grant is a significant step for the centre's growth and its impact on the local community.
"This grant is really important for growth," she said.
"It will impact the community as well because we want to do everything locally, we get as much of our supplies locally as we can."
The announcement comes amidst a broader initiative to enhance early childhood education infrastructure in Cowra.
Late last month is was announced Cowra Early Childhood Services (CECS) has been awarded $3.7 million in government funding to construct a new 60-place community preschool, also through the Start Strong Capital Works Grants Program.
The investment in Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre underscores the commitment to providing quality education and care for preschool-aged children in Cowra.
With waiting lists persisting, the expansion will alleviate some pressure on families seeking access to early learning opportunities and contribute to the region's development as a nurturing environment for children's growth and development.
