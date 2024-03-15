Cowra man found three times over the limit

Matthew Christian of Liverpool Street in Cowra has pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving at Cowra Local Court.
Christian's lawyer told Magistrate Rana Daher that the 60-year-old had driven his Nissan Navara for a "sticky beak" on Friday, November 30, after hearing noises in his backyard, and following recent antisocial behaviour in the area.
His "lap around the block" led Christian into the path of local police on Kendal Street.
Police documents revealed Christian failed to give way at an intersection, causing officers to "brake harshly to avoid a collision".
When directed to pull over at about 10:50pm, police say Christian told them "I've had a few, I'm going to be way over." Christian told police he had consumed around 10 cans of beer with no food during the course of the day, starting drinking at 12pm and consuming his last drink at 10:30pm.
He was found to be more than three times over the limit, with a blood alcohol reading of 0.162.
Christian pleaded guilty to one count of drive with a high range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA), and his license was disqualified for six months.
He was ordered to enter into a 24 month interlock, and required to engage in a mental health treatment plan. He was issued a traffic infringement notice for not giving way at lights to an oncoming vehicle, right turn.
