Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Special event at the Corridor Project

By Newsroom
March 11 2024 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cambodian Space Project's Channthy Kak. Kak and musician Julien Poulson teamed up in Phnom Penh, to sing back to life the lost divas & rock legends of Cambodias golden age of music. Image supplied
The Cambodian Space Project's Channthy Kak. Kak and musician Julien Poulson teamed up in Phnom Penh, to sing back to life the lost divas & rock legends of Cambodias golden age of music. Image supplied

The Corridor Project and Lachlan Valley Music are hosting an evening of cultural exchange with the Cambodian Space Project on March 23 from 6pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.