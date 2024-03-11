Special event at the Corridor Project

The Corridor Project and Lachlan Valley Music are hosting an evening of cultural exchange with the Cambodian Space Project on March 23 from 6pm.
It's a public performance so all welcome yet limited numbers at the venue, 2997 Darbys Falls Road, Wyangala Dam.
A Cambodian barbecue dinner with chef Kek Soon is included in $40 a head cost.
Tickets can be booked through Humanitix.com/a-taste-of-cambodia-artist-talks-music-food-films
The Cambodian Space Project is recognised as one of the few truly Aussie Asian hybrids in contemporary music.
Since 2009, it has been at the forefront of an astonishing cultural revival in Cambodia, since singer Channthy Kak and musician Julien Poulson teamed up in Phnom Penh, to sing back to life the lost divas and rock legends of Cambodia's golden age of music, all but wiped out by the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.
The Cambodian Space Project sound is definitely for the 21st century, mashing tradition with rock'n'roll, rare groove, soul, and trippy visual spectacle.
They perform re-imagined Khmer classics, alongside originals speaking of Cambodia today like Not Easy Rock'n'roll, Have Visa No Have Rice, and Whisky Cambodia.
The band has released five albums and four singles, most recently Electric Blue Boogaloo.
Its third album Whisky Cambodia, was recorded in Detroit with legendary producer Dennis Coffey, famed as the guitarist in Motown's Funk Brothers.
Other collaborations include with Paul Kelly on The Boat, and Channthy's collaboration with The Herd MC Ozi Battla in Astronomy Class.
For six years they have toured bars, rock festivals and theatres across Asia, Europe and Australia, including, in Australia: Bluesfest, MONA FOMA, Womadelaide, Castlemaine State Festival, and Robyn Archer's The Light in Winter.
In 2014 they partnered with Belgian theatre director Michael Laub and Cambodian arts NGO Phare Ponleu Selpak to present Galaxy Khmer at the prestigious Hebbel Am Ufer Theatre (HAU) in Berlin.
Recently they toured the UK including Jazz Café and headlining the Charlie Gillet Stage at WOMAD London, broadcast live on BBC3.
That live recording was described by BBC Music as the "Top unmissable moment on BBC radio right now".
The Corridor Project's evening will also include short films and Apsara dancing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.