Apprentice takes out Cowra Diggers Cup

A purple patch of form, is the best way to describe the performance of Sharon Jeffries trained runners in the past fortnight.
From its past six runners the Parkes based stable has produced three winners and two placegetters with the winning continuing at Monday's Cowra Diggers Cup meeting with Destiny's Bounty saluting in a Country Class 1 over 1100 metres.
The stable's successful run began with Sepearl and Crazy Wolf at the Orange meeting on February 24.
At the same meeting minor success came via Sauce Dragon (3rd) and Neidr Dawn (2nd).
Well supported from $4.60 into $3.90 on Monday, Destiny's Bounty was on the end of a peach of a ride from apprentice Will Stanley.
"He had a tough run and did well to keep battling on," Jeffries said.
"Last run it was a little bit of a flat run," she said explaining Destiny's Bounty previous start seventh at Dubbo on January 15.
"I said to the owner it might cost you a bit because you have to space his races and it showed today." she said.
Winning rider Wil Stanley said the winner does have a habit of "thinking too much" when he hits the lead.
"He still has no idea about his trade," Stanley said.
"He's not there yet, he's a long way off but he's starting to get it.
"I sat outside the leader which I didn't like, I'd have preferred to cross but he would have had to do too much work.
"I thought he could have run better (last run) but today's he's come out and made up for his mistakes."
Monday's feature event at Cowra, the Club Cowra Diggers Cup was taken out by the Danielle Seib trained Chaotic Beauty ridden by apprentice Coriah Keatings giving the young apprentice a winning treble.
"It was quite a memorable day," Keatings told Sky Racing after the win.
Monday's win was Keating's second on the Goulburn trained mare with the apprentice now partnering the Seib trained galloper at its past four outings.
"I know her really well now," she said. "I've had a few sits on her, I seem to have the knack with her, she likes me and I like her.
"We got a lovely cart into the race, she has to be where she is comfortable."
The winner defeated Avalacious by a length with Frau Holle a half neck away in third place.
French rider Pierre Boudvillain recorded a winning double at the meeting, successful aboard Rangatira and Arctic Desert for John Rolfe while Keatings was also successful aboard Chairman's List (Rex Cole) and Sensei Jackie (Dar Lunn).
