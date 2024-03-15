No ducking for cover at the Festival

As Australians' love for racing knows no bounds, the anticipation is high for the upcoming Cowra Duck Race, set to take place as part of the 2024 Festival of International Understanding.
In a nation where the thrill of competition runs deep, from iconic sporting events like the Sydney Olympics to the Melbourne Cup, the humble yet beloved rubber duck race holds its own special place.
Scheduled for 5pm. on Saturday, March 23, at Cowra's Low Level Bridge, this quirky event promises an afternoon of excitement and camaraderie.
For just $5, members of the public can purchase their very own duck to join in on the action. Businesses looking to partake in the fun can opt for a Corporate duck at $50.
The Cowra Duck Race, though perhaps not as grandiose as some of its counterparts, never fails to draw an enthusiastic crowd.
Organized by the Cowra Youth Council, Rotary Club of Cowra, and Cowra SES, the event has become a cherished tradition in the community.
The spectacle kicks off as ducks are released upstream of the bridge by dedicated members of the Cowra SES.
Spectators and duck owners alike are encouraged to secure vantage points along the river and on the low level bridge to witness the thrilling race unfold.
For those yet to secure their duck, purchases can be made at the Cowra Visitors Centre or conveniently online through the Festival's Facebook page.
With excitement building and preparations underway, anticipation for this year's event is reaching fever pitch.
The Festival of International Understanding promises a day filled with fun and entertainment, starting with the annual Festival street parade and culminating in the much-anticipated Duck Race.
Adding to the allure, a total prize pool of $1000 awaits the fastest and most fortunate ducks, adding an extra layer of competitiveness to the proceedings.
As the countdown to the festival begins, excitement is sure to come to Cowra, locals eagerly anticipating the thrill of seeing their rubber competitors take to the water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.