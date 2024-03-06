Yes, Cowra Can Do

A workshop encouraging residents to pitch their ideal future for Cowra has led to calls for more shared spaces, including a town square.
Residents, business owners and consultants have shared their ideas for the future of Cowra, at a Can Do Cowra event at the weekend.
Despite a low turnout of younger residents, the workshop heard that Gen Z, Millennials and young people were 'the next Cowra community.'
Village Well, a consultancy group with offices in Melbourne and Sydney have led projects to revitalise Melbourne's Flinders Lane, Adelaide's Rundle Mall and regional projects in Daylesford and Ballarat. They were selected following a tender process to help Cowra council canvas the community and direct resources into revitalising the CBD.
Village Well CEO Gilbert Rouchoueste, told attendees younger visitors were all about community. "They want experiences, they want authentic connections," he said.
"Don't overestimate the online movement ... We're primal, we want to connect."
The group presented spending analysis conducted by Spendmapp, which revealed visitors spent about $111m in Cowra last year, about half of Cowra's residential total local spend of $209m in 2023.
While much of Cowra's residential expenditure covers the basics of groceries and transport, Village Well representatives asked residents what new opportunities could diversify the town's market and cultural opportunities.
"Can we close off one of the little side streets and create a little piazza? Greenery, shops - imagine a heart, Friday night jazz?" Mr Rouchoueste said. "Just an idea".
Opinions varied throughout the day as to how best approach revitalisation, becoming heated when dual-place names in both English and Wiradjuri were suggested for visitor waypoints.
After initially being met by a loud "no," from a single resident, officially acknowledging the Aboriginal history of the region was raised by multiple participants.
"You've had great stories, indigenous stories, agricultural stories, manufacturing stories; all of these stories create a sense of place," Mr Rouchoueste said.
"The oldest continuous wisdom on the planet has a story to tell. How do we tell that?"
Cabinet maker Michael Lazarou said including the shire's thriving agricultural sector was crucial to filling out the central business district.
"Anybody can make Cowra a little village destination, but in our position, and our geography, we need to really need to lean into where we are, and what we do," he said.
With discussions highlighting the need for shared common spaces, Mr Rochoueste encouraged residents to focus on the "small wins", and not to "get stuck on bridges or even Target coming back tomorrow".
The lack of large retailers was highlighted as a particular pain point for participants, with one resident telling the Cowra Guardian she had needed to travel out of town to purchase the basics, including socks and underwear.
Organisers said the lived experience of the 180 registered attendees in retail, hospitality and primary production was overshadowed by an urgent need for staff.
Proposed solutions suggested by participants included re-establishing a formal Cowra Business Council, which would include a 'jobs board' to link employers with job seekers and employment agencies.
A 'can-do' attitude to the challenges presented in the workshop was a strength Mr Rochoueste said was particularly unique to smaller towns.
"Small towns look after their most vulnerable people," he said.
"Cowra's got good bones...it isn't just about council though, it takes many hands to create a great community."
Village Well is expected to supply a first draft of findings from the workshop to Cowra Council by the end of March.
