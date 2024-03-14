Celebrando Italy

Cowra's Festival of International Understading, now in its 59th year, is just one week away, set to take place from March 22 to March 24.
Lisa Flanagan, the festival coordinator, has been busy locking everything in for what promises to be a very popular three days in Cowra.
"We have been extremely busy working through everything to ensure another enjoyable and well run festival," Ms Flanagan said.
"From welcoming our major sponsor Club Cowra and securing support from Antonio's Wines, to confirming event locations and entertainment - there has been a lot going on," she said.
Italy will be the focus this year as the guest nation - the second time Italy has been involved since 1969.
Always a popular choice, Italy is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, delectable cuisine, and vibrant traditions, Italy is expected to captivate the hearts of both locals and travellers alike.
Of particular note this year is the lineup of interactive activities, live performances, and culinary delights, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.
Recently the Festival's Youth Ambassadors visited Canberra and the Italian Embassy to learn more about Italian culture as well as promote the event.
The ambassadors are Charlie Graham, Mackay Sullivan, Maddie Tremble, Cohan Harden, Laura Price, Lucas Bryant, Imogen McCormick, Tobie Hubber, Maddi Densmore, Beth Kollas, Henry Anderson, Abby Slattery and Addison Skinner.
"All the pieces are finally coming together for what should be one of the more popular festivals in recent history and I look forward to seeing you there," she said.
With preparations in full swing and the enthusiastic support of the community, the Festival of International Understanding promises to be a highlight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.