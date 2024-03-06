Western League Tag Challenge Sunday

Sixteen teams representing clubs in Woodbridge Cup, Group 10, Group 9 and Group 11 will field sides in the 2024 Western League Tag Challenge on Sunday, March 10.
Canowindra's Tom Clyburn Oval will once again host the challenge with the first games from 10am .
Semi finals will start at 3pm with the Challenge Final scheduled for 4pm.
Challenge organiser Andrew Pull believes last year's Woodbridge grand finalists Manildra and Cargo, along with Group 10 side Mudgee, are the teams to beat.
"There's a few sides rotating in and a few rotating out," Pull said.
The most notable side not there this year is last year's winners Parkes Spacecats.
On the positive side the Young Cherry Pickers are returning after several years absence.
"Their coach this year, Andrew Smith, is a pretty good operator, he also coached one of the Woodbridge teams," Pull said.
"He has plenty of numbers and is bringing them all up for a good trial."
"Mudgee is a really strong touch (football) town, if that converts to league tag they should be pretty good.
"And the way we have done the seedings the Woodbridge Cup grand finalists, Manildra and Cargo wouldn't meet until the final.
"I wouldn't expect them to have lost a lot of players so I'd expect them to put on a show".
As for his Canowindra Tigers, Pull said "We've got a lot of 17 year-olds who have come up from the under 16s".
"They're very fresh and keen, and training well. They should go okay but I don't think they'd press Manildra and Cargo this early in the year but they might catch them by the end of the season," Pull said.
Canowindra is pooled with the Forbes Magpies, Peak Hill Roosters and Orange Warriors in Pool A. Their first game being against the Roosters at 10am.
The Cowra Magpies have drawn Pool C alongside the Wellington Cowboys, Eugowra and Manildra with their first game against Manildra at 10.50am.
Pool B consists of the Cargo Blue Heelers, Grenfell Goannas, Mudgee Dragons and CSU.
The final pool, Pool D, is made up of Young Cherry Pickers, Trundle Boomers, Molong Bulls and Blayney Bears.
Round games and semi-finals will run for 20 minutes, two 10 minute halves with an immediate swap over. The final will be 10 minutes each way with a two minute break.
