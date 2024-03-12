Waste strategy to be placed on exhibition

Cowra Shire Council has developed a Cowra Waste and Resource Recovery Strategy for the next 10 years.
The strategy is currently on public exhibition.
Cowra Shire councillor Cheryl Downing described the strategy as a plan for action "taking us through to 2032".
"This is the roadmap. We want the communities feedback. I would encourage all residents to take a look.
"Our community can be part of the solution. We can all make a difference," Cr Downing said.
Council has been criticised recently for its recycling with claims that recycling has been dumped into landfill..
"This the start of an awareness (program) for the whole community," Cr Peter Wright said. "It is not just a council problem".
"There is 48 per cent contamination in the recycling material bin.
"We're getting more waste in our shopping experience and we have to handle more (recycling).
"We're generating more waste than we every have. That's why this is so important," he said.
Also supporting the strategy Cr Sharon D'Elboux encouraged community input.
"This plan is for all of us, for our complete community. In our Strategic Community Plan we state our aim is to position Cowra Shire as a centre of environmental excellence. This strategy is a leap in that direction.
"It covers a lot of ground, promotion and recycle education to tackle the contamination rate that we have at the moment and to bring that down.
"There's mention of waste vouchers, bulky goods collection days, identifying new markets for current waste...upgrading our processing plant to handle the future needs of the site, bin audits to gain insight on our waste streams and also tackling our business and commercial needs.
"Obviously there are certain pressures to meet EPA (requirements).
"I think this is a step in that direction," Cr D'Elboux said.
The Cowra Materials Recycling Centre currently operates two recycling lines.
One recycling line is used for processing kerbside and drop off recycling.
The other line is used for processing Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) material. Cowra is currently contracted to Cleanaway Pty Ltd through a processing agreement to process CDS material from Wellington, Cowra, Dubbo, Orange, Parkes, Forbes, Blayney, Lithgow, Mudgee, Gulgong, Bathurst and Young.
Council currently achieves 10% kerbside recycling diversion rate from landfill and has an average 48% kerbside recycling contamination rate.
Council has identified significant recycling contamination rates amongst households with 120L general waste bins. This occurs when 120L general waste bins fill up and general waste is then placed in the kerbside recycling bin.
This indicates there is substantial work to be done, particularly in the context of the NSW Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2041.
