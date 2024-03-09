Better access to x-ray services

Five nurses from Western NSW, trained by Victoria Young, the Chief Radiographer in Cowra, are set to enhance healthcare accessibility in regional and remote areas.
They will provide a variety of x-ray services, particularly in locations where immediate access to a radiographer may be restricted.
"This initiative is making a significant difference in our communities by improving access to essential x-ray services," Ms Young said.
Ms Young conducts educational road trips to remote areas twice yearly to ensure license holders continually develop their skills.
Ryan Park, the Minister for Regional Health, lauded the development, emphasising its significance in delivering enhanced care closer to home for rural and regional residents.
"These nurses, stationed in Lightning Ridge, Walgett, Warren, and Coolah, have acquired their licenses through the NSW Limited Licence Radiography Course," Mr Park said.
"This training equips rural and remote practitioners with essential radiography skills, allowing them to conduct a limited range of x-rays and thereby improving healthcare accessibility for individuals in our rural and regional communities."
Highlighting the value of ongoing education and skill enhancement for rural healthcare providers, Western NSW Local Health District Clinical Services Division Director, James Harvey, noted the positive impact of these five new license holders joining the existing cohort of 15 nurses.
"The return of these five participants to their respective communities will significantly bolster the availability of x-ray services in these towns," Mr Harvey said.
The limited radiography course, facilitated by the NSW Environment Protection Authority, enables rural and remote general practitioners, registered nurses, and physiotherapists to obtain licenses with Diagnostic radiographers from across the LHD playing a crucial role in providing ongoing support.
Roy Butler, Member for Barwon, said project increased local access to healthcare in western NSW.
"This provides talented clinicians an opportunity to expand their skills, ultimately reducing the need for sick individuals to travel for care," he said
