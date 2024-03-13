Man sentenced for stalking, intimidation, driving offences

Ron Wallace, 32 of Jindalee Circuit has pleaded guilty at Cowra Local Court for contravening an AVO, as well as intimidation and numerous driving offences.
In contravention to orders relating to an existing community corrections order, the court heard Wallace repeatedly sent his victim text messages, including 19 in one day - as well as visiting the victim's home.
During a visit on February 8, Wallace threw a coffee cup at the victim when he was refused entry.
Appearing via video link, Wallace had expressed through his defence lawyer Georgia Lundie, that he was willing to accept strict community corrections order to not remain in prison.
Magistrate Rana Daher asked "How can I be satisfied by releasing him to the community that the victim will be protected?," later saying "She is entitled to live a life without being interfered with."
Wallace will serve an additional 12 months in custody for intimidation, and was fined a total of $700 for driving an unregistered vehicle whilst disqualified.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.