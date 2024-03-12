Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Offender in 'spat' with police officer

March 12 2024 - 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender in 'spat' with police officer
Offender in 'spat' with police officer

Cowra man Thomas Treasure, 21 of Chardonnay Lane has plead guilty to assaulting and intimidating a police officer during a routine stop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.