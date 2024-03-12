Offender in 'spat' with police officer

Cowra man Thomas Treasure, 21 of Chardonnay Lane has plead guilty to assaulting and intimidating a police officer during a routine stop.
Treasure appeared in Cowra Local Court in January charged with assaulting a police officer in the execution of duties, intimidating a police officer, and resisting arrest at around 5:23pm on November 22, 2024.
The assault related to Treasure spitting at the police officer.
Referencing the officer's body worn camera footage, defending solicitor Mason Manwaring told the court Treasure's behaviour was inexcusable but difficult for the man's family and friends to reconcile.
"It's as big a snap as I've seen in 30 years" said Manwaring, who added his client "didn't have a recollection of the incident."
The court heard the police officer had conducted a random breath test before the offences that lead to Treasure's arrest.
Police documents revealed, during the stop, the officer found the vehicle Treasure was driving was not compliant with Treasure's licence conditions and issued a traffic infringement notice.
Police said Treasure then escalated the confrontation to dispute the infringement and was warned to leave the scene.
The court heard Treasure exited his own vehicle, slamming the highway patrol officer's car door.
The officer had given Treasure warnings that he would be detained before Treasure called the officer a "Piece of sh**" then spat in the eye of the officer who then subdued him and placed him under arrest.
Magistrate Daher acknowledged that whilst Treasure was otherwise known to be of generally good character and had a strong chance of rehabilitation, that "Something went wrong that day."
"Assaults on police must always be taken seriously," Magistrate Daher said "especially in a public place."
Treasure was convicted of the offences and sentenced to a community corrections order of 12 months, as well as being fined $800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.