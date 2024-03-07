Basketball leader needed

Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT is looking for help in setting up and potentially coaching the sport through the Cowra PCYC.
One of the most recognisable Paralympian in the sport of Wheelchair basketball Gerry Hewson said they're also after people to have a crack at wheelchair basketball and it's not restricted to people confined to a wheelchair.
"We are after people that have a disability or a mobility restriction, bad knees, ankles, hips, or any able body person who wants to have some fun and play," Hewson said.
Free sessions run at the Cowra PCYC on a Mondays between 3pm and 5pm.
"We also have our wheelchair basketball, challenge series in Cowra on Saturday, May 11," Hewson said.
"There will be teams from Orange, Parks Goulburn and teams from Sydney."
For all this to happen Cowra needs someone to be its hub leader.
"They would help organise the session and promote the sessions throughout the Cowra and local district area," Hewson said.
"They do not need to know anything about Wheelchair Basketball. We can teach him all about that part of the game," he said.
The Wheelchair Basketball Hub leader is a casual position- 3hrs a week.
Integral to this role is the ability to create a positive and welcoming environment for all players and build a friendly community.
The hub leader will be responsible for coordination of the wheelchair basketball pathway: including weekly "try" sessions, regional scrimmages and "play" club challenges.
The leader will also develop and maintain positive relationships with all participants, community groups, and Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT.
The position also helps Wheelchair Sports communicate information to Hub participants Including coaching courses (referee/coaches) club challenges, Country Cup, Waratah League and provides feedback to Wheelchair sports to help hub run smoothly.
If you're keen to join the team contact Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT Head of Sport David Pope (davidp@wsnsw.org.au).
Hailing originally from Young, Hewson was injured in a motorcycle racing accident in Tamworth in1980. Becoming wheelchair bound, he had a go at wheelchair basketball as part of his rehabilitation.
He said "It was crazy. Blokes flying up and down the court, smashing into each other, falling out and most of all having in fun". Gerry's career in basketball started a little later in life at the age of 24.
It wasn't long after he picked up a basketball, he was selected as a member of the Australian Men's National Wheelchair team in 1986 for the Stoke Mandeville International games. In that competition, the Rollers won Gold.
He won the first-ever senior men's Gold medal for Australia during the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, for which he received a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Following his playing days, Hewson changed his focus to coaching numerous national teams and in 2002 was named Assistant Coach of the Gliders, the Australian Women's National Wheelchair team who came in third at the 2002 Gold Cup.
Succeeding as Head Coach the following year, he coached the team to a Silver medal at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens and to the Bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing.
During this time, Hewson also began his coaching career in the NWBL as Head Coach of the West Sydney Razorbacks from 2004 to 2006 guiding them to the championships.
Hewson was also named as the Head Coach for the Women's National Wheelchair Basketball League's Sydney Uni Wheelkings and Women's Under 25 National Wheelchair Basketball team in 2011.
As one of Australia's most successful Wheelchair Basketball athletes and coaches, and life member and Hall of Fame Class member of the National Wheelchair Basketball League, it goes without saying that Hewson has many great stories to tell.
