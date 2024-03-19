Bystander arrested after assaulting police at accident site

Richard Anthony Ellis, 27, of Cooyal Street, was involved in an incident after a fatal accident in Cowra on December 16, 2023, received a 10-month Conditional Release Order and a $300 fine after pleading guilty to amended police facts at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
Ellis faced charges of hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of duty and assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.
During the court proceedings, Ellis's solicitor acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, albeit not at the most extreme level.
Magistrate Rana Dager noted the impact of the incident, stating, "What you saw impacted you greatly".
"Emergency services see this all the time," Ms Daher said.
Ms Daher also emphasised the importance of respecting emergency services, stating, "they're just trying to do their job".
She further stated that Ellis's actions only hindered the efforts of the emergency responders.
According to police facts presented in court, about 10:46pm on December 16, 2023, police were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash when Ellis approached them, demanding action.
"Do your f*ing job, do your f*ing job, mate, there is people in there, there is f*ing fuel, do something," Ellis said.
Police said, despite being instructed multiple times to stay clear, Ellis persisted and was eventually placed under arrest but resisted.
According to the police Ellis further aggravated the situation when he spat at police, which resulted in police laying him on his side to prevent him from further assaulting the officers on duty.
