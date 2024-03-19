Cowra Guardian
Bystander arrested after assaulting police at accident site

March 20 2024 - 8:43am
Richard Anthony Ellis, 27, of Cooyal Street, was involved in an incident after a fatal accident in Cowra on December 16, 2023, received a 10-month Conditional Release Order and a $300 fine after pleading guilty to amended police facts at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

