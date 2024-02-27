Curtale dog takes out series final

The Geoff Curtale trained and Brendan Mchattan owned Bell Mac Blazer continued on her winning way at the Richmond Greyhound meeting Friday night taking out the GRNSW Middle Distance Series Final.
A drifting favorite Bell Mac Blazer made light work of an unsuitable wide draw bouncing on the arm to lead all the way to score in a nippy 35.57.
With that victory Bell Mac Blazer surpassed $107k in prizemoney from her 13 victories.
The Curtale trained greyhound qualified for the $10,000 final with an impressive heat win the previous week and went into Friday's final with the fastest time of the eight starters.
Bell Mac Blazer has taken it's career record to 50 starts for 13 wins, and 23 minor placings.
Bell Mac Blazer is engaged again at Richmond on Friday night.
Friday's win was part of another successful week for the Cowra greyhound connections.
The Rod McDonald trained My Mate Timmy continued his good Temora form on February 21 with another strong performance at that meeting.
Once again slowly away My Mate Timmy soon hit top gear racing around the field to score in a nippy 18.71 making it 3 wins from his last 4 starts.
Popular Woodstock trainer Darren Wort landed a winning quinella at the Wagga Greyhound meeting Friday night when Marvel Malvin found the front early leading throughout defeating kennelmate Mailman Malone in 23.52.
On Saturday night, Paul and Pam Braddon made their regular trip to the Dubbo Greyhound meeting coming home with a winning double.
Thomas Express made it back to back victories for the Braddon kennel narrowly defeating kennelmate Razor edge in the Top Grade sprint in 18.50.
Topaz Magic had an easier time romping away to score in 18.39.
Racing returns to Wagga this Friday.
At Wagga the Wort kennel is represented by Marvel Malvin, I'm Big Deal, Mailman Malone, Forgotten Few, and Too Cool Lad.
