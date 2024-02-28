$3.7 million grant for 60 place community pre-school in Cowra

Cowra Early Childhood Services is celebrating a significant milestone following the announcement it has been successful in receiving a $3.7 million grant from the State Government to construct a new 60-place community preschool.
This exciting development comes as a response to the pressing need for early childhood education facilities in the Cowra community.
The grant, secured through the Start Strong Capital Works Grants Program, represents a substantial investment in the region's education infrastructure.
Together with contributions from CECS, the total funding for the project amounts to approximately $4 million.
This financial support signals a commitment to improving access to quality preschool education for families.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke expressed her delight at the news, emphasising the significance of the project and the growing demand for childcare.
"It has been a long road to get to this point, so I'm just so thrilled that all our hard work in advocating for this vital project has finally paid off," Ms Cooke said.
The new preschool facility is poised to alleviate pressure on existing services by creating additional preschool places in Cowra..
The expansion will not only benefit families seeking preschool education but also have a positive ripple effect on access to long day-care services in Cowra.
"Investments in our preschools are quite literally an investment in our future; we must do everything we can to ensure our youngest learners have access to the best possible start when it comes to their education," Ms Cooke said.
Libby Ewing-Jarvie, General Manager of Cowra Early Childhood Services has also expressed gratitude for the support received from the State Government and the community partners involved in the project.
"The key reason that we're doing this is because the community demand for early childhood places is so high in Cowra," Ms Ewing-Jarvie said.
"Over five years across our four services, our pre-school age waitlists have grown from 30 to 80. That's 80 children waiting for a preschool spot, and we know that even with a number of other providers in Cowra, there are still roughly another 170 preschool-aged children who are not attending a preschool program," she said.
"As we develop this preschool, we can help secure the future of early childhood in our community by lessening the demand," Ms Ewing-Jarvie said, emphasising the long-term impact.
