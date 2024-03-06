Cowra Guardian
Newly elected chairperson and deputy

By Newsroom
March 7 2024 - 9:21am
Pictured outside the Darrell Sligar Centre, Blayney, from L/R is Cr Andrew Rawson, Chairperson and Weddin councillor Cr Michelle Cook, Deputy Chairperson of Central Tablelands Water County Council.
At their meeting held in Blayney on February 21, 2024, the members of Central Tablelands Water County Council elected unopposed Cr Andrew Rawson representing Cabonne Council as Chairperson, and Cr Michelle Cook representing Weddin Shire Council as Deputy Chairperson.

