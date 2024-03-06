Newly elected chairperson and deputy

At their meeting held in Blayney on February 21, 2024, the members of Central Tablelands Water County Council elected unopposed Cr Andrew Rawson representing Cabonne Council as Chairperson, and Cr Michelle Cook representing Weddin Shire Council as Deputy Chairperson.
Cr Rawson who has held the position of Deputy Chairperson for the past two years said, "I am honoured and humbled to be elected to the position of Chair of Central Tablelands Water. I would also like to congratulate Cr Cook for being elected as Deputy Chair and I look forward to working with her."
Cr Rawson and the rest of Council acknowledged and thanked outgoing Chair, Cr Somervaille for his 10 years of service at the helm of CTW.
"The Belubula Water Security Project, including the proposed Lake Rowlands augmentation and pipeline to Carcoar Dam, is a current priority project that stemmed from Cr Somervaille's vision and support over many years," Cr Rawson said.
Cr Rawson further stated that, "water security and environmental protection are my strategic priorities for the coming term, and I would like to see progress in the BWSP."
Cr Cook said, "I am honoured to have the support of my fellow councillors to be elected Deputy Chair of CTW."
"I am the first female councillor appointed to the Deputy Chairperson role at CTW, I can only say how grateful I am for the opportunity to represent CTW," Cr Cook said.
Cr Rawson and Cr Cook will hold the positions of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson until the NSW Local Government elections take place on 14 September 2024.
