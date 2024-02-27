Navy sails into town as part of regional tour

Sailors and officers from HMAS Harman visited Cowra on Monday, March 26, as part of a commemoration of Navy Week 2024, as well as the Royal Australian Navy's 123rd anniversary.
Visiting Cowra High School, as well as St Raphael's Catholic School during the day, the visit was part of a regional tour that continues across Central NSW.
At River Park, residents and a contingent of the veteran community watched as Commander Glyn Hunter led the ship's company in a ceremonial 'Beat To Quarters,' a naval tradition where a warship's guns were proven ready at sunset in preparation for any potential threats throughout the night.
When asked how a Naval commander finds himself in a landlocked town in Central NSW, CMDR Hunter said the visit was a chance for his personnel and residents to meet and greet each other outside of the confines of Canberra, where HMAS Harman's usual work of communications and logistics takes place.
CMDR Hunter said his varied career had seen himself and his sailors work in specialised roles across the world, from coastal naval postings and as far as Afghanistan.
It is hoped the visibility of the navy in the regions will help with recruitment, as the party completed the ceremonies with an informal talk with the crowd so that sailors and officers could discuss their roles with the community as well as speak to veterans.
Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, AO, RAN opened Navy Week this year saying "It's an honour to open Navy Week and see our people who serve, their wonderful families, and the broader Australian community come together to celebrate and recognise the crucial role Navy plays".
On Sunday, February 11 a small group of RSL sub-Branch members and National Servicemen gathered in Cowra's Squire Park to commemorate National Servicemen's Day a day set aside to remember those who were called up by the government of the day to serve their country.
Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and on behalf of the people of Cowra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.