Emilie Browne crosses twice in Rams victory

Cowra's Emilie Browne was one of the stars for the Western Rams women's side in its emphatic win over the Riverina Bulls last Sunday.
In the Women's Country Championship match played at Junee's Laurie Daley Oval the Rams defence was penetrated only once as the side ran out comfortable 68-6 winners over a Riverina side which had no answers for the Rams size and speed.
Browne was one of a number of multiple try scorers on the day with Canowindra's Alicia Earsman also crossing twice.
"It was really good," Browne told the Cowra Guardian after the match.
Browne's team emerged winners 68-6 after taking the game out of reach for the Riverina side, leading 36-0 lead by halftime.
Browne herself played a significant role, contributing four pointers from her position in the wing in each half.
Reflecting on the overall performance, Browne praised her teammates, stating, "it was a really good game, all the girls played well, and we just did everything right".
"We played really well together and we all did our job," she said.
Assessing her own contribution, Browne expressed satisfaction, "I was happy with my performance, what I could have done I did".
Looking ahead, Browne said the team's next fixture would be against the Monaro Colts, acknowledging the significance of the match.
"If we win that we go to the grand final," she said.
Confident in her preparation, Browne said, "'obviously playing the first game, it got my nerves out of the way, so I'm prepared for the next game."
"I think it'll be a lot harder, so a lot more work to do," she said..
Browne's Western Rams team mates Rebecca Smith, Alahna Ryan and Lithgow's Tiana Anderson also crossed for doubles in Western's 13 try romp over Riverina last weekend.
The women side's win capped off a great day for the Rams with Western's Lisa Fiaola Cup side defeating the Bulls 74-6, also at Junee, earlier in the day.
Western's junior men's side were in action on the same day at Shellharbour with the under 16s and 18s men's sides comfortably defeating the Illawarra South Coast Dragons.
Riverina Bulls coach Craig Blackhall said last Sunday's match was over once his side was on the back foot.
"They (Western) were pretty good, they ran hard all day, played fast but I reckon the penalty count was seven nil after 20 minutes and once you get on the back foot and the other side gets on a roll it is hard to turn around," Blackhall said.
"Especially when you haven't got the troops for it."
Both Rams sides have the bye this weekend.
