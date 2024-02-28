'Deluge' at Cowra Golf Club

The Cowra Golf Club transformed into a hub of preparedness on February 21 as a mock evacuation scenario unfolded, aimed at ensuring the readiness of the local community and disaster response agencies in the face of potential emergencies.
State Disaster Welfare Coordinator Feargus O'Connor, emphasised the importance of preparedness, stating, "disasters can strike at any time, and it is important for the local community and disaster response agencies to be prepared".
He highlighted the crucial role of evacuation centres in providing a safe haven for those affected by disasters, with coordination and operation overseen by the Department of Communities and Justice in collaboration with various community agencies.
Operation Deluge, the exercise's scenario focusing on a flood event, allowed approximately 85 participants, including staff and volunteers from various agencies such as Homes NSW, Australian Red Cross, and the Salvation Army, to put their emergency response plans into action.
"Exercises like Operation Deluge provide invaluable opportunities to ensure staff and volunteers are well-prepared and confident in their roles during a disaster," he said.
Peter Negus, manager of the Cowra Bowling and Golf Club, expressed pride in the club's role as an official evacuation centre, stating, "the board of management at the Cowra Bowling and Golf Club are very happy that they can provide a venue for times of need when evacuations can be very likely in the future".
"We are proud that we can provide a location where people will be able to feel safe in times of need," Mr Negus said.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke underscored the significance of having resources in place on both sides of the Lachlan River.
"As we know, when the Lachlan River reaches a certain point, Cowra gets cut in half, so it's vital that we have the resources in place on both sides of the river, to ensure all residents are catered for should similar events unfold in the future," Ms Cooke said.
"Thanks to the Cowra Bowling Club and the Cowra Golf Club, we have an evacuation centre on the east and on the west side of the river," Ms Cooke said.
Ms Cooke commended the participants and organisers of the exercise, highlighting its proactive approach.
