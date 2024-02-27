Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rugby 10s set to kick off this Saturday in Cowra

By Daniel Ryan
February 28 2024 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra is set to host 20 teams from across the region for the Rugby 10's this Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.