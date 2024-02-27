Rugby 10s set to kick off this Saturday in Cowra

Cowra is set to host 20 teams from across the region for the Rugby 10's this Saturday.
Of the 20 teams taking part on Saturday, March 2 at Cowra's Eagles Nest, there will be 14 men's and six women's teams.
Cowra Rugby Club's Adam Meikeljohn told the Cowra Guardian that although competition was hard to pick - the locals have have been training hard.
Cowra's training will be tested on the day - they'll be facing off against teams from across the region, as far as Sydney, Canberra, Orange, Tumut and Wagga.
In a nod to other participants, Miekeljohn said the beauty of the Tens was that the day was an unpredictable set of match ups where anyone could take victory.
The first game is scheduled for noon, with the finals starting at 7:30 that evening.
Rugby supporters are encouraged to attend and show support, where the canteen and bar will be open.
