Era ends at Calare for Hair

After nearly three decades of dedicated service, hair experts Ann Duffy and Maree Marland have announced their retirement, marking the end of an era for Cowra's Calare for Hair.
"We have watched your life transition, and you have watched ours. We have each other's backs. We've laughed together and cried together many, many times. It's definitely about more than just hair," shared Ann and Maree in a message to their clientele.
Their journey, spanning over 27 years, has been filled with priceless friendships and cherished memories.
However, as fate would have it, the time has come for them to pass the scissors to a new owner with the salon now under the stewardship of Emma Axsentieff.
"Emma is happy to welcome you all to her space and to try to accommodate your needs in hair care," Ann and Maree said.
Ann and Maree will continue serving their clientele until the end of March, after which they will bid farewell to the salon.
While they will miss the company of their patrons, they are confident in Emma's ability to carry on their legacy.
For clients with pre-booked appointments, Ann and Maree have urged them to reach out for confirmation.
They've also assured those without Facebook that they will make every effort to contact them via text or phone.
"Thank you so much for your love," Maree and Ann said.
