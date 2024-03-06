Master of the great Aussie BBQ

Who is master of the great Aussie barbecue in the central west?
If you think it is you, you'll have the chance to prove it before a huge crowd and a celebrity judge from Celebrity Chef when the Canowindra Progress Association hosts the Canowindra BBQ Masters on April 24.
The masters is part of the first ever Canowindra street welcome party being held to welcome visitors and balloonists attending this year's International Balloon Challenge.
"We've had a fair bit of interest," organiser Tom Beath said.
If you want to show off your barbecuing mastery simply purchase a ticket 123tix.
You can also be involved as a barbecue sponsor.
Cost is $350 a barbecue with the sponsor getting to keep the four burner barbecue at the end of the competition.
"I don't want 10 barbecues in my shed," Mr Beath joked.
When entrants purchase an entry ticket through 123tix, they will be asked to select the piece of meat they would like to barbecue.
You can enter more then once.
"We've got 10 barbecues and we're hoping to get 60 (entrants) which will see us have 10 rounds.
"Entrants will have a choice of cooking beef, lamb, chicken or pork.," Mr Beath said.
The 10 barbecues will be set up on Gaskill Street, which will be closed for the event, with the barbecue and utensils being supplied on the day for your use.
A Canowindra BBQ Masters apron will be given to entrants to keep when arrive.
The winner of each round, will go into the final where a Mystery Box will be presented for them to barbecue. The winner of this final will take home the grand prize.
For the general public, food and drink stall holders will be set up in Gaskill Street, including a licenced bar, a jumping castle for the kids as well as a bucking bull so make sure you bring your family and friends to watch you win.
Canowindra wineries will also attend for wine tastings.
Tables and Chairs will be set up for public use.
The Neil Gill Band will be getting everyone dancing in the street with the tunes and barbecue competition starting from 5pm.
