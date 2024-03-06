A strong presence

Former Cowra Magpie junior Dylan Gallagher has secured a spot in the Melbourne Storm's 2024 UNE SG Ball Cup team, announced earlier this month.
Gallagher has had a formidable presence in the recent games, playing as both a winger and centre.
In round one against the North Sydney Bears, Gallagher was one of six try scorers, helping Storm beat the bears with a 16-32 score at full time.
"When I found out I was going to be starting round one, I was very excited and grateful for the opportunity, but the nerves started to kick in as I knew I had to play well to keep my spot week in week out within such a quality squad," Gallagher said.
Transitioning to a new team and lifestyle posed a significant challenge for the former Magpie.
"The main challenge I had to face was moving away from family and friends and adapting to a new lifestyle with people I have never met before," he said.
Although Gallagher had prior experience playing at centre, adjusting to the wing position presented its own set of challenges.
"I have had a lot of experience at centre, but learning how to play wing was a little more challenging than people might think," he said.
"But after doing a preseason solely focusing on winger, it has made me a lot more confident," he said.
Setting ambitious goals for his career with the Storm, he aspires to see the team excel in the SG Ball competition and earn a coveted spot in the Storm Academy to further his development, with the ultimate dream of making it to the top 30 NRL squad.
Reflecting on his time with the Storm so far, Gallagher praised the team's group spirit.
"Playing for the Storm has been very good as we have a well-connected squad that complements each other's strengths," he said.
Recalling a memorable moment from his early time with the Storm Gallagher fondly reminisced about scoring his first try in the purple jersey.
"A moment for me would be getting my first try in the purple jersey in Round one as it settled the nerves and gave me a lot of confidence," he said.
While pre-game jitters are a common occurrence for many athletes, Gallagher remains focused on his performance once he steps onto the field.
"I don't think there have been any doubts that I have had before a game, but there's always the game day nerves running out onto the field," he said.
Expressing gratitude towards his support system, he credited his family and friends for their unwavering support throughout his football journey.
"The people who helped me get to this point in my footy career would definitely have to be my family and friends as I feel like everyone has been supportive, kept me humble and remind me of where I came from," he said.
