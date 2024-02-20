Beath returns for major prize

Two former Cowra bowlers returned with teams which took away the bulk of the prizemoney at the Cowra Bowling Club Festival fours last week.
Multiple Festival Fours tournament winner Gerard Beath returned with the winning team made up of players from St Johns Park Bowling Club in Sydney.
Another former top Cowra bowler Russell Nobes lead a team from Nelson Bay which finished in second place.
The winning team picked up $6000 with the runners up receiving $4000.
Beath's St John's Park team finished top of the points table after recording six wins from their six games by a combined margin of 91 shots.
The runners up also won their six games but by a combined margin of 57 shots giving Beath's team the win due to their bigger winning margins.
The third placed Queensland team, which was attempting to defend their title paid a heavy price for drawing one of their matches, finishing with 5.5 wins with a combined margin of 114 shots.
Picking up $2500 in prizemoney the drawn match effectively cost the team of Kane Nelson, Jack McShane, John Finlayson and Ian Law $3500.
Beath, who has been based at St John's Park Bowling Club as the bowls operations officer since July 2022 also returned to Cowra last year in an attempt to win the Festival Fours.
"Three out of the four people from last year returned this year," Beath said.
"I think we finished fourth or fifth last year, we got some prizemoney."
This year's title takes his Festival Fours wins to "five or six".
His previous wins were as a member of the Cowra Bowling Club with composite teams.
"The first couple of years I had a Canadian international and a Kiwi international and we won two years in a row. Other wins came with different teams."
Returning for his latest win Beath admitted the Cowra event holds a special place in his heart.
"It's a great tournament, you meet a lot of new faces, some faces you see once every 12 months," he said.
"Its a good tournament, good people and just good fun."
With the Festival Fours set to celebrate its 40th year in 2025 Beath is hoping to return with his St John's Park team to defend the title.
"Here's hope next year we do get back.
"God willing we'll be back next year. The team is very keen to return, they really enjoyed the week, the camaraderie and the banter that comes along with it," he said.
Winners - Phil Clarke, Joe Clarke, Gerard Beath, Trent Craigie. 6 wins +91.
Second - Richard Girvan, Jake Graham, Russel Nobes, John Gibson. 6 wins +57.
Third - Kane Nelson, Jack McShane, John Finlayson, Ian Law. 5.5 wins +114.
Fourth - John Green, Michael Thorne, Steve Sprod, Dan Scanlan. 5 wins +98.
Fifth - Peter Davis, Gary Adnam, Jason Flood, Ross Campbell. 5 wins +56.
Sixth - Peter Mead, Martino Lascala, Tony Grose, John Grogan. 5 wins +17.
Seventh - David Caldwell, Matt Hooker, Tom Moore, Mark Wallace. 4 wins +62.
Eighth - Eric Johannes, Ray Parkes, Russell Taylor, Mal Lyons. 4 wins +54.
Ninth - Darren Seton, John Colloz, Geoff Seton, Marilyn Seton. 4 wins +44.
Tenth - Graham Hartmann, Chris Webber, John Ventamen, Richard Wise. 3.5 wins +21.
Round winners (presented to players who didn't receive other prizes).
Round one - $500 Michael McKeon +25.
Round two - $500 Barry Bush +9 countback 13 ends.
Round three - Roger Traves +15.
Round four - Damien Miller +16.
Round five - Scott Andrews +35.
Round six - Denis Rosen +10.
Driving competition winners Ray Parkes and Dylan Skinner.
