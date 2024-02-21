Browne selected in Rams

Cowra Magpies Emilie Browne is gearings up to represent the Western Rams women's side in their opening game of the season against the Riverina Bulls at Laurie Daley Oval in Junee on February 24.
Her selection marks a significant milestone for Browne, who is relatively new to tackle football.
For the past three Sundays, Emilie and the Western Rams have been training, preparing for the upcoming game against the Bulls.
Her journey into tackle football began just last year when she played in the Woodbridge Cup.
Despite being a newcomer to the sport, she quickly found her footing and developed a passion for the game.
Reflecting on her selection to the Western Rams team, Emilie expressed both surprise and gratitude.
"This will be my first time playing for Western Rams," she said.
"Last year was my first year of tackle football, so this is a big thing for me.
"Playing with Woodbridge and playing tackle for the first time had been scary but once we got into playing, I got a lot more confident and really started to enjoy it more.
"I really started to love tackle football once I started to get into it," she said.
Describing her initial reaction to the news, Browne admitted, "it was a surprise".
"The Rams team had already been announced, and then I got a phone call about how the coach wanted me to join the squad," Emilie said.
"I was so shocked when he rang me."
Expressing her excitement about the opportunity, Emilie said, "I'm excited and nervous at the same time".
"I know the job that I have to do as a winger, I just need to be confident in actually doing it.
"I have to have more faith in myself and try my best," she said.
Despite her nerves about joining a team with more experienced players, Emilie is embracing the opportunity wholeheartedly.
"It's definitely a lot harder going into a team that has had a lot more experience than I have," she said.
"But I'm really glad that I am doing it now because it's been an amazing experience so far."
As she prepares for this weekend's match, Emilie acknowledges feeling a mix of excitement and nerves.
"I'm very nervous for this game," she said.
"But once I get on the field and experience that first tackle, all my nerves go away."
Round one will kick off at 2pm in Junee.
I know the job that I have to do as a winger, I just need to be confident in actually doing it.- Emilie Browne
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.