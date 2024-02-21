Cowra Guardiansport
Browne selected in Rams

By Cara Kemp
February 22 2024 - 10:42am
Emilie Browne into open space for the Cowra Magpies league tag side last year.
Cowra Magpies Emilie Browne is gearings up to represent the Western Rams women's side in their opening game of the season against the Riverina Bulls at Laurie Daley Oval in Junee on February 24.

