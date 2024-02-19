Holmwood School opens Yarning Circle

Holmwood Public School has opened its school year with a smoking ceremony, and the opening of its yarning circle.
While school has been back for a number of weeks the opening ceremony and yarning circle was held at the school on Monday, this week.
Cowra High's Wagambirra Dance group led the ceremony, with former and current relieving principals Beatrice Murray and Craig McMahon welcoming community leaders, staff and friends to the opening of the school for the year.
Wagambirra means 'dance and play about' Beatrice Murray told the Cowra Guardian.
The children, along with parents and friends in the community were invited to take part in the smoking ceremony, with Ms Murray returning to the school community to share her knowledge with new students and those from the previous year.
The Yindymarra Yarning Circle is set to be a place where students and members of the school community can sit, be welcome and use the space for open dialogue, storytelling, and community bonding.
Current relieving principal Craig McMahon says "It is a place where everyone's voice is valued, and connections are strengthened".
"We are honoured to officially open this sacred space and invite you to join us in a traditional welcome," Mr McMahon said.
