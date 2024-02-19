Books and pencils swapped for swimmers

Mulyan school's annual swimming carnival was a swimming success, all thanks to the incredible organisation of Miss Hill.
On Tuesday, February 13, Mulyan students swapped their books and pencils for swimmers and goggles.
Before the swimmers were set to come out, students dressed to impress in their house colours.
Best dressed was judged by Miss James and Mrs Knights and was awarded to Beau Smith. Dressed from head to toe in blue, Beau couldn't be missed in his beautiful, bushy blue wig.
The clothes soon came off and the students got to work in the pool, displaying excellent skill and talent and exceptional sportsmanship. A big congratulations to the following age champions:
SNR GIRLS - Willa Seears.
SNR BOYS - Beau Smith.
11 YRS GIRLS - Zarah Williams.
11 YRS BOYS - Lachlan Minehan.
JNR GIRLS - Kate Pullen.
JNR BOYS - Toby Wilson.
The weather gods turned up the heat which meant everyone was keen when it came time for a swim through and novelty events. The day was wrapped up with a relay race, where the Mulyan teachers claimed victory.
Well done to all and best of luck to our swimmers who have qualified to represent at the District Swimming Carnival. Finally, thank you to the group of Cowra High students who provided their assistance on the day. A huge thank you to the Cowra Aquatic Centre and the incredible lifeguards who kept our students safe.
