Close contest between Jensen and Basson

On Thursday, February 1q5, 2024 Cowra Golf Club conducted the Veterans 9 hole stableford event over holes one to nine, with 31 entrants, many of whom went on to play holes 10 to 18 and compete in the PRO COMP event.
The weather conditions and the playing surfaces on the Golf Course were ideal.
A close contest developed between to two players who were the only players to beat their handicaps over 18 Holes.
John Jensen won the Veterans event with 21 points followed by Nicky Basson with 20 points.
The order merit was reversed over 18 Holes with Nicky Basson winning the PRO COMP with 39 points followed by John Jensen with 38 points.
The eight Veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the nine holes, with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 John Jensen (11).
20 Nicky Basson (+2).
20 Les Pinkerton (23).
17 Warwick Stubbing (23).
17 Robert D'Elboux (29).
17 Ray Salisbury (17).
17 Ken Harcombe (11).
17 John Herrett (20).
These prize winners listed above will have their handicaps reduced by 3, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by 1.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, had a field of 26.
This event is run currently with the Veterans event, with most Veterans also playing the 18 hole event.
The prize winners were:
1st Nicky Basson 39 (points)
2nd John Jensen 38
3rd John Herrett 34
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Les Pinkerton 34, Ken Harcombe 33, Peter Kirwan 33, Prue James 33, Robert Morgan.
7th hole won by Warwick Stubbing 42cm.
14th hole won by John Herrett 633cm.
