Cowra man dies in motorcycle accident

A man has died after a fatal single vehicle crash in Cowra overnight.
Shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, emergency services were called to Lachlan Street, Cowra, following reports a motorcycle had left the road and hit a tree.
The rider - a 24-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and police from Chifley Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
