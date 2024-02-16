Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Junior league scores a major sponsorship

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
February 16 2024 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Junior League president Jason Gunn and Cowra Bowling Club president Greg Nichols with the junior league's new scoreboard.
Cowra Junior League president Jason Gunn and Cowra Bowling Club president Greg Nichols with the junior league's new scoreboard.

The future of Cowra;s junior rugby league nursery is in safe hands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.