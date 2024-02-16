Junior league scores a major sponsorship

The future of Cowra;s junior rugby league nursery is in safe hands.
Already run by an efficient committee the current executive has announced it has secured a $50,000 sponsorship deal with the Cowra Bowling Club which will give future committee a funding base to work off for the next five seasons.
The sponsorship will see Cowra Bowling Club inject $10,000 a year into junior league and comes off the back of a new electronic scoreboard erected at Cowra's River Park last year thanks to the generosity of the bowling club and Royce Simmons.
"It makes it really easy for us as a junior club," Cowra Juniors president Justin Gunn said.
"We have some (committee) members with kids who are growing up and could be moving away in the next couple of years so this will be a base for future committees to start with in the year's ahead which is good."
The money, Mr Gunn said, could be used for new equipment including goal post pads for the club and an upgrade of the club canteen.
"This will just make it easier for the committee to have funds to start with each year. And this is not the only thing the bowling club has done for us, they've held fundraisers, a sports dinner night," he said.
"Other little fundraisers they hold for us during the year, it all adds up providing safety for junior league which flows into the senior league."
The club's new electronic scoreboard is a permanent reminder of the support of the Cowra Bowling Club and also Cowra rugby league and Penrith Panthers legend Royce Simmons who's name appears on the top of the board.
Simmons raised $18,000 for the junior Magpies to assist with purchase and construction of the scoreboard.
"Without his money we probably wouldn't have got it," Mr Gunn said.
Cowra was the last junior club in Group 10 to secure an electronic scoreboard which the Group made a requirement of all clubs.
Cowra Bowling Club president Greg Nicholls said the club "was keen to lock in the sponsorship deal".
"As Justin said it gives some stability to the club going forward, committees know that sponsorship is there.
"Cowra Junior League is one of the main clubs we sponsor but we also sponsor netball, the Cowra Blues AFL, junior soccer and the swimming club but this is probably the main sponsorship (of junior sport) that we do," Mr Nicholls said.
