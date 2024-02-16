Bogan Gate retains Cup

Bogan Gate has strengthened its hold on the Grinsted Cup with another solid victory - this time over Cowra.
The Rampant Rabbits defeated Cowra with six wickets to spare at Northparkes Oval on Sunday.
Myles Smith continued his fine form, taking five wickets and restricting Cowra to 27 runs in his 12 overs.
Cowra was first to bat and the openers were cautious - but it was to no avail. Bowlers Israel Syminton and Andrew Britt simply would not allow them any breathing space and the scoresheets tell the story with the visitors 1/1 after three overs and 1/3 after six.
Symington took 3/28 off his 13 overs, with Cowra's top order all caught in their effort to get some runs on the board. Britt was 0/5 off his four.
Myles Smith took the ball with devastating effect.
Only Kane Schofield (15), M Miller (19) and Josh Carmody (12) made double figures as Cowra were bowled out for 69.
Bogan Gate had a similarly shaky start, but went on to make the required 70 runs in 22 overs with six wickets to spare.
C Howarth bowled J Townsend for one and Paul Dunford was caught out for two by Shofield to have the score looking a little too close to Cowra's at 2/5 off five overs.
Myles Smith (32) and Ryan Dunford (13) stepped in and stepped things up, Bogan Gate 3/30 after 12 overs and winners just 10 overs later.
