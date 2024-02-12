Blanket finish in B'bong Cup

Less than a length separated the first five placegetters on Saturday in a thrilling finish to the 1400 metres Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup.
A crowd of more than 2,000 watched Mystic Flame setting the early pace with the eventual winner Tupou taking the lead when heads turned for home.
From the Dubbo stables of leading trainer Clint Lundholm, Tupou ($7), ridden a great race by Narromine based Ricky Blewitt, held on to win in a photo finish from Linden Tree (Leandro Ribeiro, $5.50) which finished strongly on the outside with Red Impulse (Maddison Wright, $3.20) a close third.
Ricky Blewitt had earlier won the 800 metres Terry Bros. Carpet Court Forbes Class B Handicap on Warrior's Spirit trained at Narromine by his partner Kylie Kennedy.
Leading throughout, Warrior's Spirit ($3) won by almost two lengths from Hammoon Sunshine (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.20 favourite) and A Tender Lady (Dylan Parrott, $3).
Riding at her first meeting, Eloise Drews was very excited to win the feature sprint, the 800 metres Daniel Ball Transport Clearview Bracelet on outsider Japingka, trained at Dubbo by Janelle Galea.
A clear last early, Japingka ($9) burst through gaps and arrived in the last stride to beat the gallant veteran Billy Bent Ear (Leandro Ribeiro, $4.60) and So Extra (Ricky Blewitt, $2.60 favourite).
Eloise Drews works for prominent Scone trainer Luke Pepper who as a jockey won the 2003 Bedgerabong Picnic Cup on Red And Black trained by Johnny Johnson for the late Norman Redfern.
Opening event, the 1100 metres Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co Class 3 Trophy Handicap saw an all the way win by the Sharon Jeffries, Parkes trained Sauce Dragon (Sebastian Galea, $2 fav.) over Blackhill Kitty (Leandro Ribeiro, $3.80) and Better Judgement (Grady Spokes, $4.40).
Back riding again following maternity leave, former premiership winner Maddison Wright won the 1100 metres Local Business Houses Maiden Plate on the Rodney Robb, Nyngan trained Chart Topper.
Last in the early stages, Chart Topper ($6.50) finished best to beat the leaders Whirled War (Leandro Ribeiro, $4.60) and Oh No Devon (Michael Gray, $10).
Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker was again in the winners circle on Monday after a successful weekend at Randwick where he prepared the impressive Caballus and Amor Victorius for wins.
His Bathurst winner, Bit of Banter, may not reach the heights of his stablemates but was impressive in taking out the 1200 metre Macquarie Medispa Maiden with Ashley Morgan in the saddle.
A well bred first starter by Written Tycoon, Bit of Banter is raced by Gerry Harvey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.