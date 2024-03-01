It's show time in Koorawatha

The Koorawatha Show Society is gearing up to host its 71st annual event on March 3, promising a day filled with entertainment, food, and activities for families and individuals alike.
This highly anticipated occasion is a staple in the community, showcasing the best of rural life in a fun and family-friendly atmosphere.
Show day will feature a wide array of attractions, ranging from children's carnival rides to classic cars, bustling markets to delicious food stalls, and exciting competitions.
With something for everyone, attendees can expect a day filled with laughter, memories, and good old-fashioned fun.
Harry Houghton, president of the Koorawatha Show Society, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, "the committee of the Koorawatha Show Society Incorporated joins with me in welcoming you to our 71st annual show".
Reflecting on the previous year's show, Mr Houghton noted, "our last show was held on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The horse events were very good, but due to the weather, our pavilion entries were down quite a bit, especially the flowers".
However, he remains optimistic for this year, adding, "let's hope the weather is on our side this year".
Acknowledging the efforts of key individuals, Mr Houghton commended Michael Chisholm and family for their work in organising the lamb section and welcomed Judith and David Roach back to Koorawatha after their retirement.
He also expressed gratitude to David Roach for taking on the role of vice president, emphasising the need for new blood within the organisation.
Mr Houghton extended a warm welcome to Grace Williams, the new treasurer, and expressed appreciation to all stewards, judges, gatekeepers, exhibitors, and sponsors for their continued support.
"Very special thanks to all our sponsors, big and small, for without your continued support, we would be unable to run a show each year," he said.
The president also recognised the contributions of individuals such as Julie and Mark Keegan for their work with the sheepdog trials and Peter Sturgiss for his involvement with the sheep events.
Mr Houghton expressed his gratitude to the entire committee for their hard work in organizing the event.
"They have worked hard to get the best attractions for our small show," he noted, concluding with an invitation to the community, saying, "I look forward to seeing you once again at our show on March 3".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.