Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cowra in top 20 of NSW locations impacted by flooding

By Newsroom
February 20 2024 - 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding between Cowra and Forbes on the Lachlan River. Photo: SES.
Flooding between Cowra and Forbes on the Lachlan River. Photo: SES.

Cowra has made the list of the top 20 NSW locations affected by flooding now, and in the future, according to new data.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.