Cowra in top 20 of NSW locations impacted by flooding

Cowra has made the list of the top 20 NSW locations affected by flooding now, and in the future, according to new data.
Cowra came in at number 17 and Forbes at number three on the list which has Narrabri in the state's northwest, at number one for current flooding risk.
Popular tourist locations also feature - the beautiful coastal town of Yamba, a mecca with holidaymakers, is named at number eight, Grafton in the Northern Rivers comes in at number 13, with bustling Port Macquarie, on the mid north coast, at number 15. The Central Western town of Dubbo sneaks in at number 20 on the list.
Groundsure CEO Dan Montagnani said sophisticated data and modelling is used to assess flood risk now and in the future.
"The data and models use high-resolution topographical data, detailed land cover information, and advanced weather models to accurately simulate flood depths and extents," Mr Montagnani said.
"This comprehensive evaluation, provided by Royal HaskoningDHV's division Twinn, encompasses various scenarios, including surface water, river, and tidal flooding, and integrates state-of-the-art climate models to provide flood risk assessments in the context of climate change."
Interestingly, all the suburbs listed as most at risk now, remain the most at-risk decades from now.
Groundsure's data shows Cowra remaining in 17th and Forbes in third place in 30 years time.
