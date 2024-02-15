Cowra's Little Athletes reach greater heights

Twenty-one Cowra Little Athletic Club members braved the heat at the Regional Championships in Dubbo on the weekend of February 3 and 4, with conditions not holding back competitors, who were able to secure the best ever results for the club.
Between the 21 athletes the club won 27 medals.
This is an improvement even on last year's effort, where seven athletes made it to the State Championships.
Charlie Chittick broke the regional record for the under 10 boys in Discus, claiming the gold medal with a whopping throw of 34.14m.
Both Brody Fiene from the under 17's and Will O'Reilly from the under 11's made it through to state Championships in all their events with Will coming first in 100m, 200m and Long Jump and 2nd in High Jump. Brody secured first in both Javelin and Hurdles.
With eleven of the athletes managing to secure first and second places, they are guaranteed a place place in the upcoming State Championships on March 22 to 24 at Olympic Park.
Results from the regional titles were:
Charlie Chittick - 5th Shot Put, 12th Long Jump, 1st Discus, Jack Chittick, 7th Triple Jump, 5th Discus, 4th Shot Put, 14th Long Jump, Ada Duff, 13th Shot Put, 4th Javelin, 7th Discus.
Brody Fiene - 2nd Shot Put, 2nd Long Jump, 1st Javelin, 1st Hurdles, 2nd Discus.
Finn Grey - 12th 1500m, 11th 800m.
Noah Grey - 2nd 400m, 5th 800m, 5th Long Jump.
Pia Grey - 7th 400m, 9th Long Jump, 4th 700m, 7th 200m
Josh Morrison - 5th 400m, 5th 200m.
Toby Morrison - 6th 100m, 5th Hurdles, 6th 200m, 5th Triple Jump, 2nd Javelin.
Aliya Murray - 6th Shot Put, 7th Discus, 5th Javelin.
Kiana Murray - 2nd Discus.
Will O'Reilly - 1st 100m, 1st Long Jump, 1st 200m, 2nd High Jump.
Claire Phelan - 4th Shot Put, 5th Discus, 3rd Triple Jump, 3rd Javelin.
Sophie Phelan - 4th Discus, 4th Triple Jump, 3rd Long Jump, 3rd Shot Put, 2nd Javelin.
Thomas Phelan - 6th Javelin, 10th Triple Jump, 8th Discus, 5th Shot Put, 11th High Jump.
Alex Rice - 1st Discus.
Patrick Rowston - 4th Javelin, 1st Discus, 3rd Shot Put.
Kaidon Sproh - 12th Hurdles, 10th 70m, 7th High Jump.
Oliver Tydd - 4th Hurdles, 3rd High Jump, 8th Long Jump, 4th Shot Put.
Samuel Tydd - 4th Discus, 2nd Triple Jump, 1st Long Jump, 3rd Shot Put.
Chloe Tysoe - 4th Hurdles, 3rd Long Jump, 2nd 70m, 4th Discus.
