Gooloogong market Sunday

Gooloogong is gearing up for a delightful day of family-friendly activities and unique shopping experiences at the Gooloogong Recreation Park Valentine's Markets.
The event is set to take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm.
Known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, the Gooloogong markets promise something for everyone.
Located at the Gooloogong Park, the event features a playground for children, exercise equipment for dads, and an array of wonderful stalls.
While the weather can be unpredictable this time of year, early birds are encouraged to beat the heat and explore the stalls beneath the refreshing shade of trees.
One highlight of the event will be the presence of the State Emergency Service (SES), showcasing their activities and services.
As they welcome new members, visitors are encouraged to learn more about the valuable contributions the SES makes to the community.
With over 35 stalls confirmed and more expected, attendees can look forward to a diverse range of offerings.
From bra fitting services to face painting, pottery to children's clothing, and cooking to handmade soaps, the market has it all.
Other attractions include jewelery, seasonal local vegetables, eggs, honey, woodwork, whips, and braided items, among many others.
Coffee enthusiasts can enjoy not only great coffee but also iced coffee and iced chocolate to cool off.
Popular vendors like OMG Donuts will make a return, offering their famous treats.
Trail Riders' barbecue is set to sizzle with bacon and egg rolls, sausage sandwiches, and more, satisfying the appetites of hungry shoppers.
For those with a sweet tooth, the Fairy Floss Man will be on hand to tantalize children's taste buds with his delightful treats.
Unfortunately, the event bids farewell to Alex Mitchell, who has been playing enjoyable mood music for many years.
Mitchell is leaving to further his studies in Melbourne, and the organizers are now on the lookout for a replacement busker.
Interested individuals or those with recommendations are urged to contact Michele at 63448291 or Lynne at 63448350.
The Gooloogong markets, a staple of the community, play a crucial role in supporting various local groups.
As visitors shop and engage in the festivities, they contribute to fundraising efforts that benefit these important organizations.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 11, 2024, and kick off the year with a visit to the Gooloogong Valentine's Markets.
Don't miss out on the fun and the chance to support local initiatives that make a difference in the community.
