Karly Woods stars again for Penrith Brewers

In another standout performance on February 4, Cowra cricketer Karly Woods showcased her bowling skills, contributing to Penrith Brewer's victory against Southern Swans.
The match concluded with Penrith posting a total of 7/145 (47.5), and Southern Swans managing 7/143 (50).
The 15-year-old Cowra all-rounder, delivered a stellar bowling spell, sending down 10 overs picking up three important wickets along the way
Her batting innings saw her contribute an equally important 25 runs in the Penrith middle order.
Canowindra's Lilly Harrison, also part of the Penrith setup, also showcased some skill.
She bowled three overs, claiming one wicket, and scored three runs.
Their next match is against St George-Sutherland Brewer on February 11, followed by their final game of the season on February 18 against Bankstown.
This recent triumph follows an earlier accomplishment for Karly Woods, who secured her first five-wicket haul while playing for the Penrith Brewers against Sydney University Brewers in the Under 18 Brewer Shield.
In that match, she picked up 5-16, showcasing her talent and contributing significantly to her team's success.
Woods' outstanding performance in the previous match included a crucial outfield catch, rounding off a successful day in the field.
Although her batting contributions were limited to six runs in the Penrith innings of 144, her bowling figures and fielding efforts marked her as a standout player.
Lilly Harrison, in the same game, played a key role in the Penrith bowling attack, taking 2-3 from six overs.
The top three batters for Penrith, Simran Dhatt, Amelia Crouch, and Lucy Mellis, set the stage for their team's success with notable performances.
Penrith's recent victory propelled them to the ninth spot on the Brewer Shield ladder, with three regular-season games remaining.
Karly Woods, with a total of 27 dismissals for the season at an average of 13.52, and Lilly Harrison, with 20 wickets at an average of 11.70, continue to be integral contributors to Brewer's success.
