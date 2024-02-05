Man reports incident 12 hours after being stabbed

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, at approximately 3:30 pm, emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing on Brisbane Avenue in Cowra.
A 45-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a laceration and a stab wound to his chest.
Subsequently, he was transported to Cowra Hospital for further treatment of injuries that were determined to be not life-threatening.
Chifley Police District officers established a crime scene, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As the inquiries continue, authorities urge anyone with information or potential dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to come forward. Individuals can contact Cowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded that information can be provided confidentially, and reporting via NSW Police social media pages is discouraged.
In another incident, a fatal single-vehicle crash occurred in the Riverina region, leading to the death of a 91-year-old woman.
The incident transpired around 8:45 am on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, on Iandra Road, Monteagle, approximately 15 kilometres north of Young.
Emergency services were summoned after reports indicated that a Toyota Corolla had veered off the roadway, colliding with a tree.
The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered serious internal injuries and was airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
Unfortunately, on Sunday, February 4, 2024, authorities were notified of the woman's passing at Canberra Hospital.
As investigations into the crash continue, anyone possessing information or dashcam footage related to the incident is encouraged to reach out to Young Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
A comprehensive report will be prepared for the Coroner, and as with the previous case, information can be shared confidentially through Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
The public is again reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.