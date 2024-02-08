Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

MP wants to keep Cowra

February 8 2024 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael McCormack and the Federal seat of Riverina.
Michael McCormack and the Federal seat of Riverina.

Riverina MP Michael McCormack doesn't agree with the NSW National Party when it comes to a submission it has lodged regarding the redistribution of Federal electoral boundaries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.