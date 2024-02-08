MP wants to keep Cowra

Riverina MP Michael McCormack doesn't agree with the NSW National Party when it comes to a submission it has lodged regarding the redistribution of Federal electoral boundaries.
The NSW Nationals have lodged a submission to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) that would see Cowra Shire move from the Riverina electorate into the Calare electorate currently held by Orange's Andrew Gee.
The Nationals proposal would also impact Parkes Local Government Area with the state party's submission calling for Parkes to be included in a suggested division of Parkes.
The Nationals also propose all of the Hilltops Local Government area moves back into Riverina. The former Boorowa Local Government area currently sits in the Hume electorate.
Mr McCormack said the NSW National's were approaching the redistribution on a state-wide level.
"Just because the Nationals put something in a submission doesn't mean I have to agree," Mr McCormack said.
Just because the Nationals put something in a submission doesn't mean I have to agree- Michael McCormack
"I don't have to agree with the party on everything they do. This is one of those times when I don't agree.
"I'm more than happy with the boundaries the way they are," Mr McCormack said.
Mr Gee and the Liberal Party have also had their say on the proposed redistribution.
Mr Gee has suggested Calare remain as it is stating, in relation to Cowra, "it is possible the National Party submission eyes political gain by a boundary change in that direction, there is not a strong community of interest between the Cowra LGA and the greater Calare electorate".
"The addition of Cowra LGA would result in the electorate of Calare representing the regional centres of Mudgee, Orange, Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Cowra and risk falling outside the AEC's redistribution requirements should any further population growth occur in Central Western NSW," he said.
The Liberals, in their submission point out "Labor and the Nationals agree on the additions to Riverina and make few or no changes to Calare".
However, the Liberals have suggested Orange and most of the Cabonne local government area could shift from Calare to the seat of Riverina. NSW Labor's submission leaves Calare unchanged.
"Should Cowra be repositioned into the Calare electorate, voters from Cowra would be enrolled to vote under their third electorate across four election cycles. The interests of the residents within this community are not served best by yet another change," Mr Gee said.
He suggested the Forbes community has a stronger community of interest with Calare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.